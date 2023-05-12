Nairobi City Stars ace Kisilu hungry for more goals

Nairobi City Stars forward and one of the club’s rising stars Andrew Kisilu believes he can bag more goals as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League enters its last five rounds.

Kisilu, a young forward who was roped in from Kajiado FC in November, is one of the players who have featured regularly for the clubs since his arrival.

He has made the match-day squad for Simba wa Nairobi since mid-December.

“I am looking forward to contributing more goals and assists for the team in the remaining matches. So far the journey has been nothing short of challenges as well as breakthroughs,” said Kisilu who has a goal and two assist to his name this season.

“The support from fellow teammates and the coaches has gone a long way in assisting me settle and play football,” he added.

Kisilu, who is left footed is a talented dribbler, made his debut for Nairobi City Stars on December 11 in the barren draw against Posta Rangers at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

He scored in City Stars' first win of the season when they beat Sofapaka 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Thus far, Kisilu has featured in 25 of 29 games in his debut Premier League season and has clocked 1,095 minutes. Of the 25 games, Kisilu has earned 13 starts, and two full games.