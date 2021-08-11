Nagelsmann under pressure to land Bayern's 10th straight league title

Leipzig's German headcoach Julian Nagelsmann gives an interview prior to their German Cup (DFB Pokal) last 16 match against VfL Bochum in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on January 3, 2021.

Photo credit: John Macdougall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nagelsmann has a talent for nurturing talent, like Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala, who only turns 19 in February.
  • Musiala received a "nice, motivating message" from Nagelsmann after Germany were knocked out of the Euro 2020 finals at the last 16 stage.
  • The teenager says Nagelsmann has already "done a lot of work" improving his "first touch, my vision and co-ordination".

Berlin

