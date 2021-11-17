Nabwire is AFC’s Betsafe player of the month

Newly appointed AFC Leopards captain Marvin Nabwire, has been named Betsafe Player of the Month for October.

The versatile midfielder will be awarded a trophy plus Sh50,000 on Thursday. The award is sponsored by betting firm Betsafe to fete excelling players from AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia. Betsafe is the shirt sponsor of both clubs.

Nabwire got the most votes from fans, beating other club nominees Lewis Bandi and Saad Musa.

Nominations are done by an independent panel comprising sports journalists, club technical bench officials and Betsafe personnel.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional at the heart of Ingwe’s midfield with his composure and technical awareness that has made him stand out.

Coach Patrick Aussems has been trying to build the team around the talented Nabwire partnering with 20-year-old Brian Wanyama who replaced Said Juma, now with Sofapaka.

“This award has motivated me a lot as I look forward to my team to resume the league on a high note,” said Nabwire who helped Kakamega High School clinch the 2017 national secondary schools title.