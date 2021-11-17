Nabwire is AFC’s Betsafe player of the month

AFC Leopards' Marvin Nabwire (left) vies for the ball with Mathare United's Alphonce Ndonye during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • “This award has motivated me a lot as I look forward to my team to resume the league on a high note,” said Nabwire who helped Kakamega High School clinch the 2017 national secondary schools title.
  • The former national youth team star took the captaincy over from 30-year left-back Isaac Kipyegon who joined Tusker, just minutes before the transfer window closed on November 1.

Newly appointed AFC Leopards captain Marvin Nabwire, has been named Betsafe Player of the Month for October.

