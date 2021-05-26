N'Golo Kante, the quiet and unassuming superstar

In this file photo taken on April 27, 2021, Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante runs with the ball during their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid. NGolo Kante will try this weekend to win one of the rare titles he lacks, the Champions League.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kante, whose parents are of Malian origin, grew up in a large family on a quiet estate in Rueil-Malmaison, to the west of the French capital.
  • El-Moudkhil has endless anecdotes to tell as well as recent videos of Kante playing football with children in the neigbourhood who, not surprisingly, idolise him.

Rueil-Malmaison, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.