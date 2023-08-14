Mwitoti, Lugari emerge Kakamega County Chapa Dimba winners

Mwitoti Secondary School and Lugari Progressive Girls were Sunday crowned the Kakamega County Safaricom Chapa Dimba winners.

Mwitoti's "Menace Boys" secured a 5-4 post-match penalties win against Lugusi Boys after the sides tied 2-2 after extra time at Kakamega High School.

The "Menace" staged a comeback from two goals down in the first 45 minutes to force a draw at the end of the final.

Donald Ondari put Lugusi boys in the lead in the 30th minute before Rover Shikuku added thee second just before the half-time whistle.

But Dismus Wanjawa’s boys came back roaring with an impressive comeback that saw Shariff Muramba hit a brace in the 57th and 74th minutes.

They would stretch their prowess into the penalty shootout and edged out Lugusi thanks to goalkeeper Ignatius Onyango, who saved a third penalty taken by Jackson Juma.

They proceed to the Western regional finals that will be staged at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega from August 26.

They will face John Osogo from Busia, Ebwali Boys from Vihiga and Compel Sportiff from Bungoma.

Wanjawa praised his charges for their fighting spirit.

“My charges are good but had messed up in the first minutes of the game. They however listened to instructions we gave them and battled out in the second half to give us the desired victory,” said Mr Wanjawa.

Mr Hamis Waswa, the team’s main sponsor, said they are well prepared to face any team at the regional finals because their focus is to lift the national trophy.

“We don't want any hindrance at the regional level. Our eyes are on the national trophy and anyone coming into our way at the regional, should do so at their own peril,” warned Mr Waswa.

Lugusi boys coach James Barasa was disappointed with the loss.

“We learned our mistakes when it was too late. They had already mastered our game and discovered our weaknesses. This enabled them to force a draw and beat us at the penalties,” said the coach.

In the girls’ final, reigning champions Lugari Progressive lifted the county trophy after hammering Kakamega Starlets 4-0.

The four goals came in the first half of through Linda Achieng (1st minute), Marion Musanga (9th minute) and Elizabeth Mideva (25th and 29th minutes).

Team’s head coach Fred Serenge said their focus is set on retaining the Safaricom Champa Dimba trophy.

“My girls are tactical and enjoy the big support from our fans. The trend continues to the regional finals and even the national finals,” said Mr Serenge.

Lugari Progressive girls will face Chakol Queens, Brenda Girls and Madira Soccer Assassins in the girls’ category in the coming regional finals.

Each of the winning teams took home Sh75,000 cash with the runners-up Lugusi Boys and Kakamega Starlets pocketing Sh30,000 each.

The top scorers and best goalkeepers were each awarded Sh10,000, while the Most Valuable Players (Golden Ball) from both the boys’ and girls’ teams received a similar amount and the TVET scholarships courtesy of the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations.

Safaricom Trade Development officer Catherine Osita said this year, Western Kenya had 441 teams participating in the tournament with Kakamega leading at 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63).