Mwendwa: League may resume in June

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa is optimistic that the top-flight league will resume in June, urging clubs to brace for an aggressive campaign.

He revealed that clubs will play three matches a week if the league returns in June, but downplayed that it will have a lot of monetary constraints.

The current campaign was initially scheduled to end in May and Mwendwa confirmed that league sponsors, BetKing, will resume ftheir inancial support once the government gives the greenlight for sports to resume.

"If it will be possible (to resume sports in June) then we have to complete the league and continue to align our calendar with Fifa and Europe. Our plea to the government is to allow sports to resume in earnest to alleviate our sportspersons from suffering," added Mwendwa.

The FKF boss further revealed that if football doesn't resume, Gor Mahia will still represent the country in Cecafa Kagame Cup and continental club competitions.

The annual Cecafa Kagame Cup is set for August 1-15. Other football competitions in jeopardy due to the current ban are Cecafa U-23 Men’s Challenge Cup (July 3-18,) Caf Women’s Champions League Club Qualifiers (July 17-August 1), Cecafa U-20 Women’s tournament (August 14-28) and Cecafa Senior Women’s Challenge in December.

"The law says the former champions will represent the country and in the case of Kagame Cup and continental competitions, the slot will go to Gor Mahia," Mwendwa told Nation Sport.

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government was in no hurry to allow sports activities to resume and will only do so if it is convinced the rate of Covid-19 infections have drastically gone down.

Kagwe further explained the government was forced to half sports activities owing to the indiscipline exhibited by athletes, administrators, and fans.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the suspension of all sports activities on March 26, a move that left thousands of athletes including footballers, volleyballers, rugby, hockey players, and athletes without a source of income.