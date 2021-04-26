Mwendwa: League may resume in June

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the suspension of all sports activities on March 26, a move that left thousands of athletes including footballers, volleyballers, rugby, hockey players, and athletes without a source of income.
  • This was the second time that the Head of State was indefinitely suspending sports after doing so in March 2020.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa is optimistic that the top-flight league will resume in June, urging clubs to brace for an aggressive campaign.

