Mwendwa, government showdown ahead of audit

FKF president Nick Mwendwa and Sports CS Amina Mohamed

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed when the Cabinet Secretary visited the Harambee Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations camp outside Paris on June 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Interestingly, the government provided the land which the federation offices are based but it is Fifa that constructed the secretariat.
  • The Registrar has until Tuesday next week to complete the audit and submit a report.

Perhaps buoyed by the backing of three Fifa officials in Nairobi, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa appears to be bracing for a showdown with the government amid a looming audit set to be conducted on the sports body's books on instructions of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

