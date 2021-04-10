Mwendwa calls for return of football as players, officials receive jab

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari, Western Stima, Kakamega Homeboyz, Sofapaka, Nzoia Sugar, Vihiga United and Zoo FC are the FKF-PL clubs that are based outside Nairobi, whose players and officials will receive the jab by Tuesday.
  • Ulinzi Stars became the first FKF-PL team to take the jab in March.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Saturday urged the government to allow their leagues to resume from April 24, promising to ensure that all the Covid-19 containment measures are adhered to during the matches.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.