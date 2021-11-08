Mwendwa: Amina wants to remove me from office

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has accused Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed of attempting to kick him out of office.

In the latest of a series of attacks directed towards Amina, the football boss also claimed, but without sharing proof, that the recent audit ordered on the federation's books and records by the CS could cost the national women's football team, a spot at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

"Our ladies (Harambee Starlets) recently beat South Sudan, now we need to beat Uganda in February next year to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in the country's history," observed Mwendwa.

"We (then) need to win a few games at the Nations Cup to qualify for the World Cup. So these shenanigans you are seeing are from a few people who do not understand football. They cannot tell what a corner (kick) is so how will they know that our team needs support to play at the World Cup?"

Mwendwa, who spoke during the start of the Caf 'B' coaching course in Nairobi, also maintained the football body is 'clean' of any financial wrongdoing while reading mischief in the way the inspection team dispatched to peruse through records and books at the federation's Kandanda House headquarters went about their task.

"This course is sponsored by Fifa. Not the government. Fifa audits us every year and has no problem with how we spend our monies. I've worked with three ministers and none have had an issue with the federation. So we lost to Mali and someone sits somewhere and decides to punish us. So some people came for six hours, looked through our books for the past six years and are now writing a report."

Amina recently ordered the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to conduct an audit of FKF amid claims of misappropriation of funds by the football body.

This two-day process involving a team of seven inspectors drawn from the Sports Registrar, Auditor General, and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices ended one week ago and Nation Sport has established the CS was last evening expected to receive a report detailing the findings and recommendations after the audit.