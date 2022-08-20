Mwatate hold trials as preps fro new NSL season start

National Super League (NSL) side Mwatate United will hold a 12-day trial in a bid to boost their squad ahead of next season.

Club chairman James Okoyo said on Friday that they hope to recruit talented players when the trials kick off on Monday at Mwatunge grounds.

"We need more players especially from Coast region to come forward and fight for a place in our squad. We want to ensure we win the NSL title and qualify for the FKF Premier League in the 2023-2024 season," said Okoyo.

Okoyo assured the players who get recruited during the trials they will be registered.

Mwatate United, cached by Bobic Odowa, will be featuring in the country’s second tier league for the third season in a row.

Other teams from the Coast region taking party in NSL are SS Assad FC from Kwale County and Mombasa Elite and Coastal Heroes FC from Mombasa County.

Meanwhile, SS Assad FC coach Ali Marumu has confirmed that he has started training the Shimba Hills school football team in preparation for their Kwale County Secondary Schools Games to be held next weekend.

"I’ve accepted the invitation to coach Shimba Hills team because in the past years I’ve done so and there have been several young players who joined big clubs here at the Coast including my NSL side, SS Assad," said Marumu.