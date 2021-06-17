'Dogo' bags WPL May Player of the month award

Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam receives May player of the month award

Thika Queens forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam (left) receives the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Player of the month of May award at YMCA Thika grounds on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The award comes as a boost for Mwanahalima who emerged joint top scorer in the regular season alongside Trans Nzoia Falcons forward Violet Nanjala on 19 goals
  • Mwanahalima bagged five goals in May among them a hatrick against Kibera Girls Soccer and two against Kayole Starlets
  • Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng praised the youngster saying the award is a morale booster ahead of the play-offs semi-finals


Harambee Starlets and Thika Queens forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Jereko Adam was on Thursday feted as Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Player of the month of May by Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) ahead of play-off matches due next week. 

