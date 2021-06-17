'Dogo' bags WPL May Player of the month award

Harambee Starlets and Thika Queens forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Jereko Adam was on Thursday feted as Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Player of the month of May by Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) ahead of play-off matches due next week.

The award comes as a boost for Mwanahalima who emerged joint top scorer in the regular season alongside Trans Nzoia Falcons forward Violet Nanjala on 19 goals.

The striker is expected to continue hunting for goals for her side, when they meet the winner of the play-off pitting high-flying Zone 'B' side Wadadia against Gaspo who finished as runners-up in Zone 'A' . Thika Queens won all its 14 matches in Zone 'A' bagging maximum 42 points.

Defending champions Vihiga Quuens, who also finished unbeaten in Zone 'B' on 40 points, will host the winner of the play-off match between Ulinzi Startlets and Nakuru West Queens.

The play-offs are set for this Saturday at Nakuru Showground while the final is due June 25 at the same venue.

Mwanahalima, who bagged five goals in May among them a hatrick against Kibera Girls Soccer and two against Kayole Starlets, is expected to play an integral part in the squad as Thika Queens look to wrestle the title from record champions Vihiga Queens.

"I thank God for this award. Without my teammates I would not have won it since this a team sport,” said Dogo during a brief ceremony held at the YMCA-Thika Grounds.

She was also awarded a Sh10,000 voucher.

Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng praised the youngster saying the award is a morale booster ahead of the play-offs semi-finals.

"We are happy that the award has come to Thika since this will act as a huge motivation. This is timely just before we go for our play-off in Nakuru which we are currently preparing for,” said Achieng.

She garnered 39 votes to pip Makolanders goalkeeper Samantha Okeya (29) and teammate Dorcas Shikobe (25) to the award.