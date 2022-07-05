Mwalala: I learnt of my sacking in the media

Sacked Kakamega Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala has disputed claims by club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula that he and the technical bench were axed from the team because of disciplinary issues.

Mwalala instead revealed that there were personal issues and those concerning the team that they couldn’t agree on with Shimanyula.

He says that he an agreement with the club to see out his contract which was to lapse in September as the club looks for a replacement.

Speaking a day after Shimanyula relieved him and the entire technical bench of their duties, Mwalala said he only learnt about his sacking from the media.

“I have never absconded duty or had any disciplinary case. My players and the technical bench can attest to that. The chairman has not informed me of his decision, but if it is the case, then I respect it.

“The truth is that there were personal issues we couldn’t agree on, but I’m a professional coach and can’t let the cat out of the bag. My contract was to end in September and now that I have been fired, it will be great if he honours the details pertaining to it,” said the 37-year-old.

On losing the league title to Tusker after leading for most of the season, and which Shimanyula said was of the reason for his axing, Mwalala defended himself and blamed individual mistakes of players and off pitch issues which the management was well aware of

“Yes we lost the league narrowly, but if you look at how I handled the team, you couldn’t know there were issues. I did my best, but it was individual mistakes which cost us and enabled Tusker to catch up with us,” he added.

The former Harambee Stars player also denied claims that his love for the bottle affected him from effectively discharging his duties and said he will be out looking for a team to coach once he is officially released by Homeboyz.

“Anybody can say anything, but as an adult I also have a social life to lead. I did my job diligently and it is not a problem to join friends in social places to relax after work. It never interfered with my work,” he said.

Shimanyula revealed that he is sourcing for either a highly rated local coach or a foreigner who will steer the club next season.