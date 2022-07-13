Muteshi replaces Mudavadi as new patron of AFC Leopards

Alex Muteshi has been named the new patron of AFC Leopards to take over from Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Making the announcement in Nairobi after returning from Kakamega where Ingwe won the inaugural Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup, AFC chairman Dan Shikanda said the club has been operating without a patron since Musalia’s term ended last season.

Shikanda, who was last month re-elected to serve the club for another three years, praised Muteshi, the Director General of Immigration Services, for his immense support that enabled Leopards to finish fifth on the log against all odds last season.

“Muteshi has been very supportive. He has stood with the club, including when we urgently needed Sh6 million to pay our former players and coaches to avoid Fifa sanctions. He has always been there to mobilise funds when the team was struggling to pay players’ salaries especially in the last two years when Covid-19 struck,” said Shikanda.

Accepting the appointment, Muteshi who has been supporting Ingwe since 2016 said he will work hard to take the team back to its glory days.

“With Spotika on board as new sponsors, we shall ensure that players’ salaries and bonuses are taken care of. Players’ welfare shall be our priority. We shall make sure that their salaries are deposited directly into their bank accounts,” said Muteshi.

AFC Leopards has struggled to keep its best players due to financial constraints.