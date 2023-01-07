Murang'a Seal founder dreams big in local talent development

Were it not for the poor running of Kenyan football, second-tier league team Murang’a Seal would perhaps now be playing in the top flight league.

The club finished third in the 2021/22 National Super League season, and proceeded to play a two-leg play-off match against Wazito FC who had finished 16th in that season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League. Murang’a Seal lost 4-3 on aggregate. The team’s hopes of being promoted to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League were dashed.

But playing in the FKF Premier League is not the ultimate ambition of the club, according to its chairman Robert Macharia.

Murang’a Seal (acronym for Sports Excellence Academy Limited) seeks to become the best footballing academy in the region that will produce talent for local and foreign clubs.

"Of course, playing in the league will offer the best platform for most of our players to showcase their talent locally, but we want to identify very young talent, get a pool of coaches and place them at the academy where they will not only develop their footballing skills but also go to school," says Macharia, the founding chairman of the club.

The club has acquired 26 acres of land where it plans to build its own boarding unit, restaurant, clinic, entertainment hall, gym, swimming pool and classrooms, as well as training pitches and stadium.

"We want to develop a structure where the curriculum combines training on the pitch with classroom sessions. The idea is to have the students get the basic education just like others while also playing football," he says.

His vision is to have the students board from the age of 10 and stay and play together until they turn 18 when they finish their O-Levels.

"Here they will be taught different skills apart from the basic education and football. When they turn 18, some will pursue football while others will be head to either the universities or middle level colleges," observes Macharia.

The idea of setting up an academy struck the career lawyer when he visited London to watch a English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

"What I saw in terms of quality is no different from what we have here in Kenya, but what makes them tick is the coaching they get from a very young age, the exposure and the infrastructure. Then there is the aspect of sponsorship and government support."

"I visited the Southampton academy and got impressed by what they have done there. It is no surprise they produce the best young talents in the country. There (Southampton) you can see progression from Under-10 up to Under -17."

Macharia wants to introduce a similar model at Murang’a Seal which he formed in 2016. As the project picks up, Macharia has built a team that is already making a mark in the National Super League.

He accommodates all the players (most of whom he picked from the nearby slums) at his home in Murang’a. The players get allowances to manage their daily needs and winning bonuses. When he set up the team, soon he realised there was no proper stadium in Murang’a for them.