A two-hour delay. Ill-equipped ambulance. Red card. A draw.

Not even a two-hour delay before the kick-off of the National Super League (NSL) clash between hosts Gusii FC and Murang’a Seal at Awendo Greens Stadium in Migori could stop the two teams from going full throttle in their final match of the season.

It didn't matter that by the time the game was starting that Murang'a had already confirmed their worst fear - that Shabana were already champions.

The two teams battled to a 2-2 draw in the thrilling match that kicked-off at 3:02pm instead of 1pm as had earlier been planned.

The match’s kick-off was delayed by more than two hours due to lack of a fully equipped ambulance at the stadium.

The visitors, who were battling for the NSL title with Shabana, had declined to take to the pitch, saying the ambulance from Migori County Government lacked vital equipment including a defibrillator.

Shabana lifted the title on 73 points following their 2-0 romp over Kisumu All Stars at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

With the draw, Seal settled for second place with 69 points.

After waiting for close to an hour without any signs by the hosts to avail another ambulance, which is fully equipped, the match officials; Brooke Philip (centre referee), Walter Maritime (first assistant referee), Joshua Owino (second assistant referee) and Kevin Amol (reserve referee) went back to the dressing room.

While the match officials returned to the pitch moments later, they continued to discuss with officials from both teams while awaiting for for further directives from FKF.

The fans were dismayed by the delay.

“This is poor organisation by the match organisers. They had a whole week to prepare for this match but they failed,” said Clinton Ochieng.

A fully equipped ambulance arrived a few minutes to 3pm paving way for the match’s kick-off.

Heading into the match, both Shabana and Seal had made “the last dance” their slogan in firing up their supporters. Having secured promotion to next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) on June 18, the two teams have been battling for the NSL title - Seal upsetting Shabana 2-1 last Sunday at St Sebastian Park.

Seal went up in the 24th minute through Brian Juma’s lob after the host’s goalkeeper Bernard Onunga failed to make a timely clearance.

Gusii should have equalised just moments later but Kevin Elegwa fired his close range shot shot wide, before Dennis Mabeya forced Seal's goalkeeper Wilson Mwangi to a brilliant save from a free-kick.

Elegwa almost headed in from Abednego Nyakunda’s cross but Mwangi was alert in his area.

Emmanuel Omwenga equalised for Gusii five minutes from the break when he capitalised on a poor marking by the visitors defense to dribble well and beat goalkeeper Mwangi from close range.

Four minutes into the second half, Elegwa sent Gusii’s handful supporters into frenzy when he slotted home into the empty net following a school-boy error by Mwangi.

Tempers flared in the match with Gusii team manager Hillary Team being sent off in the 61st minute following an altercation with the fourth official.

Four minutes later Gusii were reduced to 10 men after Brian Odhiambo was sent off for assaulting a Murang'a Seal player. Seal snatched the equaliser six minutes to time through Fabian Adikiny.

Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi was left fuming after the match.

"The law should be strictly followed. How can you prepare players for a match then it takes more than two hours before it starts?" posed the coach.

“I am sure the results would have been different had we started the match at the right time. But I thank the boys for the one point and I’m happy we have concluded the league and promoted to the top flight league."