Muranga face Gogo, Shabana host Silibwet as NSL race hots up

Naivas FC host 13th-placed Mwatate United on Saturday as the National Super League (NSL) enters round 18 this weekend.

Navas, coached by Elvis Owado, are fourth in the standings with 28 points same as third-placed Darajani Gogo who have a better goal difference.

Sixth-placed Naivas will be looking for maximum points at Camp Toyoyo to move into the top four and put pressure on third-placed Mara Sugar and runaway leaders Shabana who will not be in action on Saturday.

On Sunday, promotion-chasing Shabana - who have 38 points from 17 matches, host Silibwet at Gusii Stadium while second-placed Murang’a Seal to the capital to take on Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo.

Murang’a have 29 points, nine behind leader Shabana who have played a game more.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)

Coastal Heroes v Vihiga United (Mbaraki Sports Club, 1pm), Naivas v Mwatate United (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi), Gusii FC v Kajiado (Gusii Stadium)

Sunday