Murang’a Seal off to perfect start in NSL

Shabana

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His counterpart Biko praised his charges for putting up a stiff challenge against an experienced Shabana.
  • "I’m satisfied with the draw as we shall be seeking to bag maximum points when we take on Kisumu United in the next fixture,” he said.

Murang’a Seal got off to a perfect start in the Football Kenya Federation National Super League (NSL) at the weekend, beating 4-1 Coast-based team SS Asaad to jump to the top of the table of standings.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.