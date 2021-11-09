Murang’a Seal off to perfect start in NSL

Murang’a Seal got off to a perfect start in the Football Kenya Federation National Super League (NSL) at the weekend, beating 4-1 Coast-based team SS Asaad to jump to the top of the table of standings.

Playing before their fans at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Sunday, Murang’a Seal, sponsored by Sportpesa, thumped newbies SS Asaad 4-1 in the second-tier league.

Levian Ochieng scored twice for Seal, with John Mwita and Dennis Munyovi wrapping up the scores.

Second-placed Mombasa Elite (formerly Modern Coast Rangers) beat Silibwet 2-0 at the Mbaraki Sports Club, while Dandora Love drew 0-0 with Kisumu United at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

Vihiga United drew 1-1 with Migori Youth at the Mumias Sports Complex, while newly-promoted Mara Sugar, coached by Steve Biko, drew 0-0 with Shabana at the Sony Stadium in Awendo.

Newly-promoted Naivas beat Mully Children’s Family (MCF) by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo as Zoo Kericho drew 1-1 with Kisumu All Stars in tough match played at Kericho Green Stadium.

Cash-strapped Coastal Heroes (formerly Coast Stima) had a successful outing against Kibera Black Stars, winning 1-0 away in Nairobi. Despite drawing with Mara Sugar, Shabana coach Robert Ojienda is hopeful of a bright future.

“I introduced several new players in the squad who have not played together before. We should have won against Mara Sugar had we not wasted the many chances that came our way,” he added.

His counterpart Biko praised his charges for putting up a stiff challenge against an experienced Shabana.

"I’m satisfied with the draw as we shall be seeking to bag maximum points when we take on Kisumu United in the next fixture,” he said.