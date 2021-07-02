Multi-story mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

People walk past a giant mural depicting Argentinian football star Lionel Messi upon its unveiling in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The mural, located in front of the school which Messi attended as a child, is the work of Argentinian artists Fer Lerena, Massi Ledesma, Lisandro Urteaga and Marlen Zuriaga.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The mural covers one end of a four-story apartment building in the La Bajada neighborhood of Rosario where the star lived as a child, and faces the primary school he attended.
  • The 14-meter-high, 8-meter-wide artwork unveiled on Thursday depicts a bearded, shirtless Messi, and the smaller figure of the player as a child juggling a ball.

Rosario, Argentina

