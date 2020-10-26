Mulee names unknown Olake in Harambee Stars squad

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros next month.

The first leg will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11 while the second leg is slated for November 15 in Comoros.

Little-known Mathew Olake is the surprise inclusion in Mulee's squad which is largely composed of players who have featured under his predecessor Francis Kimanzi.

Sofapaka midfielder Elli Asieche headlines the list of local based players, who Mulee will be looking to assess with Moses Mudavadi, Peter Thiong'o, Robert Mboya, Boniface Muchiri (Tusker) and Daniel Sakari, Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks) all making a return.

'Calabar' returns

Gor Mahia teenage sensation Benson Omala will also be looking to impress Mulee in a department that has on form Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Egypt-based John Avire.

Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez and Zesco United defender David "Calabar" Owino are also back in the team having missed out on a call-up since last year's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday while their foreign-based counterparts will report on November 2.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeobyz midfielder Peter Thiong’o has defended his first call up to Harambee Stars squad after his controversial move to Ingwe was opposed by his club.

The 21-year-old player says he has been training with local teams at his home in Bahati, Nakuru County and is fit enough to play for the national team in the upcoming matches.

Thiongo signed a pre-contract with AFC Leopards in June, a move that was vehemently opposed by Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula who accused Leopards management of player tapping.

Regular starter

However, the player says his contract with Homeboyz ends this Saturday and he will link up with the Leopards squad in Nairobi after the end their pre-season training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“It is true that I have been without a club since signing pre-contract with AFC Leopards in June. I have also not been paid by Kakamega Homeboyz since then and that is why I relocated home where I have been training with the local clubs. I am really fit and ready for my first game in a Stars shirt if I will make it to the final squad,” Thiong’o told Nation Sport.

He thanked new Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee for selecting him, saying he plans to work hard and cement himself as one of the regular players for Stars.

The burly midfielder has previously turned out for Harambee Stars Under-23 team and was Homeboyz's top scorer with nine goals last season. He also had six assists at the Kakamega based side.

“I leave Kakamega Homeboyz with my head high despite the unhappy ending and the controversy that surrounded my move to AFC Leopards. I want to thank the Homeboyz management and coach Nicholas Muyoti for nurturing me and ensuring that I grow in this career,” he added.

The Olobolsat High School alumnus, who joined Homeboyz in 2018 from St Joseph's, believes he will star for Ingwe and deliver their first KPL title since 1998.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)