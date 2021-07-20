Muguna pens emotional farewell message to Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia’s talisman Kenneth Muguna has paid tribute to the club’s supporters as he nears his exit from the team.

Muguna, 25, is expected to join Tanzania’s Azam FC when his contract with Gor expires in October.

Azam’s Communication Director Zaka Zakazi had on July 12 confirmed the development, saying the midfielder had signed a two-year contract with the team.

“Muguna flew here (Tanzania) and we are happy that at last we have a player whom we have been chasing his signature for the past three years despite strong resistance from Gor,” Zakazi told Nation Sport then.

In a Facebook post seen by Nation Sport Tuesday, Muguna thanked Gor’s supporters for the support that they have offered him during his time at the club.

He said that he is satisfied with what he has achieved at the club and that it was a great opportunity to “play under great coaches and management”.

“When I arrived at this great club, I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest club in the country. I didn't expect things to go as well as they did, but you (Gor Mahia’s fans) made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality, who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable,” said Muguna.

He accompanied the post with the a photo of the team celebrating after they won the 2021 Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

“Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying. I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and great management as well. Thanks to the chairman and the whole management for their effort in renewing my contract, though I felt like I needed a new challenge. Thanks for the years we spent together and I hope that we enjoy the remaining matches,” he added.

After honing his skills at the Kisumu-based Palos FC, Muguna joined Western Stima in 2007 until the end of 2015 when he moved to Gor.

In 2018, he moved to Albania’s KF Tirana, but his stay at the European side was short-lived due to injuries and off-the-field issues.