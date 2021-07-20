Muguna pens emotional farewell message to Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna (right) vies for the ball with CR Belouizdad's Husseyn Selmi during their second leg match of the Caf Champions League first round tie staged at Nyayo stadium on January 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2018, he moved to Albania’s KF Tirana, but his stay at the European side was short-lived due to injuries and off-the-field issues.
  • He then rejoined Gor where he developed to become the club’s backbone in the midfield. Apart from the 2021 FKF Betway Cup title, Muguna boasts of having helped Gor win the last four league titles.

Gor Mahia’s talisman Kenneth Muguna has paid tribute to the club’s supporters as he nears his exit from the team. 

