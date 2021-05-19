Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller reacts during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Eight Bayern Munich players have been named, including captain Manuel Neuer as well as 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who opted for Germany over England this year. 
  • Two high-profile names missing are injured Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, who made himself unavailable on Tuesday after an injury-hit season.

Berlin

