Mozzart now launches enticing bets as EPL starts

As the English Premier League 2022/23 season kicks off on Friday, giant betting firm Mozzart Bet has launched an enticing month-long promotion dubbed “Chachimbitisha” to reward those who place bets on their online site.

According to Mozzart Bet Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng’, the offer that kicks off Friday when the EPL starts, will end on August 31 with the winner taking home a brand new Mitsubishi Xpander.

During the product launch in Nairobi, Ochieng’ said they will also be running daily offers where gamers with the highest odds will win Sh50,000.

It is from this pool of winners where the overall winner to bag the Mitsubishi Xpander will be picked.