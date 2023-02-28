Mozzart Bet pumps in Sh60m for FKF Cup

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled gaming firm Mozzart Bet as the new sponsor for the domestic cup.

The three-year deal for the knock-out competition, whose winner qualifies for the Caf Confederation Cup, is cumulatively worth Sh60 million.

It will thus be referred to as the Mozzart Bet Cup and winner will pocket Sh2 million, while second, third and fourth placed teams will receive Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Speaking Tuesday during the launch of the partnership at a Nairobi hotel, FKF Vice president Doris Petra and Secretary General Barry Otieno acknowledged the gaming firm for agreeing to sponsor the competition, which starts this weekend from Round of 32 stage.

“This (sponsorship) shows us that you (Mozzart Bet) believe in the youth of this country, and in the development of the game together with us (FKF),” said Petra.

“We are coming from the past where only a daring partner who is focused to build the game can make the steps that you have made today. We are very happy and appreciate the gesture.”

Otieno explained that with the sponsorship, clubs will not cater for any expenses apart from showing up in stadiums for matches.

As part of the deal, 16 matches will be streamed live on various social media sites. He added that the federation is looking for a broadcast partner as well.

“We are excited (by the sponsorship) because for the last one year, football has been hindered by wrangles. Kenyan football lost around Sh1 billion in sponsorship during that time. With this being the first sponsorship FKF is getting, it shows that sponsors are confident with what we are doing, and it is a step in the right direction towards rebuilding the sports in the country.”

On his part, Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta said they are elated to sponsor the competition and that through it, they hope to help build Kenyan football.

“We believe strongly that Kenyan football has great potential and immense value for commercial partners like us. We also believe that for Kenyan football to be a success, we all have to play our roles as government, FKF and commercial partners like us. We want to be part of this journey and share in this potential. We want to add value and be part of this success story,” said Krneta.

Initially, the competition was to start on February 11 without a sponsor but that was postponed after Mozzart Bet agreed to sponsor it.

This year’s contest has attracted 11 league clubs including defending champions Gor, Tusker and AFC Leopards.

Teams from the National Super League are seven, while those from Division One and County Clubs are eight and six respectively.

K’Ogalo will start their title defence campaign against to Division One side Kibera Soccer FC on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium, while AFC Leopards face Zetech Titans at the same venue on Saturday.

Fixtures

Playing Saturday

Rainbow v Migori Youth MISC Kasarani Annex

Zetech Titans v AFC Leopards MISC Kasarani Stadium

Berlin v Tusker MISC Kasarani Annex

MOFA v KCB Gusii Stadium

Lions v Bidco United Kericho Green Stadium

Nyota v Darajani Gogo Mumias Sports Complex

Luanda Villa v Murang'a Seal Mumias Sports Complex

Kajiado v Ulinzi Stars Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado

Mwatate United v Coastal Heroes Wundanyi Stadium, Taita

Playing Sunday

Karatina Homeboyz v Sofapaka Karatina Stadium

Shalimar v Kakamega Homeboyz Longonot Horticulture Ground, Naivasha

Marula v Kariobangi Sharks Longonot Horticulture Grounds

Equity v Mara Sugar MISC Kasarani Annex

Scarlet v Kenya Police MISC Kasarani Annex

Kibera Soccer v Gor Mahia MISC Kasarani Stadium