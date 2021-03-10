The legacy Mourinho wants to leave at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh striker Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (right) after scoring their fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 28, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This week marks 20 years since Levy took charge of day-to-day operations at Tottenham, but he has only overseen one trophy in the 2008 League Cup.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.