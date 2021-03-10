The legacy Mourinho wants to leave at Spurs

London, United Kingdom

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to celebrate a landmark year for Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy by ending the club's long trophy drought.

This week marks 20 years since Levy took charge of day-to-day operations at Tottenham, but he has only overseen one trophy in the 2008 League Cup.

Tottenham are back in the League Cup final, where they face Premier League leaders Manchester City in April, and take on Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

"I don't think sometimes it's fair to judge on trophies," said Mourinho, who has 24 honours to his name from his time in charge of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"But trophies are the salt and pepper of football and I'd love for him, but not just him, also the players, the fans, everyone, I'd love to help, for that to happen."

Under Levy's leadership, Spurs have made huge progress on and off the field as they reached a first ever Champions League final two years ago and have moved into a stunning new £1 billion ($1.4 billion) stadium.

"I don't think sometimes it's fair for an owner, CEO, an administrator of a club, the president to be judged on trophies, because trophies, they many, many times depend on others too," added Mourinho.

"I think there are many ways to look at working in football and the work that has been done in this club, independent of the trophies that the club didn't get in the past years, the work is undeniable.