Mourinho sweating on Kane's fitness for Arsenal trip

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Europa League round of 16 first leg match against Dinamo Zagreb at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Alastair Grant | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mourinho agreed with Mamic's glowing assessment of Kane, highlighting his intelligence
  • Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is optimistic Kane will be fit for the north London derby
  • Mourinho is delighted with the way his team have rebounded after a poor spell, winning their past five matches in all competitions

London

