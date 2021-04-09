Mourinho: Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result

  • Spurs dished out United's joint heaviest Premier League defeat at Old Trafford thanks to a fine attacking display and a defensive horror show from the home side.
  • Former United manager Mourinho, now in charge of Tottenham, believes the match early in the season, in which United's Anthony Martial was sent off, produced a freak result.

