Mount hits treble as Chelsea hit Norwich for seven

Mason Mount

Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's seventh goal during their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Tuchel's side were rocked when Romelu Lukaku sustained an ankle injury and Timo Werner suffered a hamstring problem in the midweek Champions League victory against Malmo.
  • Despite the absence of their main forwards, Chelsea tore apart bottom of the table Norwich at Stamford Bridge to move four points clear at the top.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.