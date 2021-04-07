Chelsea punish wasteful Porto to put one foot in Champions League semis

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea will host the second leg on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.
  • Chelsea will need to avoid defeat to secure passage to the last four in the second leg.
  • Mason Mount scored the opening goal for Chelsea before ben Chilwell added a second late on.


Seville, Spain
A classy goal from Mason Mount on Wednesday helped Chelsea to a 2-0 first-leg win over Porto, whose wasteful finishing could have scuppered their hopes of springing another Champions League upset in the quarter-finals.

