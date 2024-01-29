Morocco coach maintains innocence ahead of SA clash

In San Pedro, Cote d’Ivoire

Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, has reacted to the lifting of his suspension ahead of the crucial tie against Bafana Bafana today, saying there was “no reason to put me on suspension.”

Regragui had his suspension lifted after an appeal to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Sunday.

This paves the way for his crucial return to the dugout for Atlas Lions’ upcoming knockout clash against South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tonight in San Pedro from 11pm Kenyan time.

The initial four-game ban, with two suspended, stemmed from a heated exchange between Regragui and Congo captain Chancel Mbemba following their teams’ 1-1 draw in the group stage.

Although the Morocco Football Federation argued that the ban was “unjust” and Regragui denied any wrongdoing, Caf initially imposed the penalty.

Successfully appealed

However, Morocco successfully appealed the decision, prompting CAF to reverse their decision. Consequently, the suspension and $5,000 (Sh807,500) fine on Regragui were nullified.

Both federations involved, Morocco and Congo, were still fined $20,000 (Sh3.2 million) each, and an additional $10,000 (Sh1.6 million) fine was imposed on Morocco for the use of smoke bombs by their supporters during the match.

Speaking to journalists ahead of tonight’s do-or-die clash, Regragui expressed his relief at the overturned ban, stating that he was “happy to be back with the team” and focused on “where we want to go” as Morocco.

His absence during the final group game, a 1-0 victory over Zambia undoubtedly served as a significant hurdle for the North Africans.

However, with their coach now back at the helm, they face South Africa with renewed optimism and the added experience of navigating the tournament without him.

“There was no reason for me to be suspended. The commission [Caf’s appeal board] accepted there was no reason to put me on suspension….,” said the 48-year-old coach as translated from French.

“It’s normal for a coach to hold the hand of a player, and I did so with no bad motive. I’m grateful to Caf for addressing this matter urgently and taking the decision they took.”

The incident stemmed from allegations made by Mbemba, who claimed Regragui insulted him after the match.

Although Regragui vehemently denied these accusations, the situation escalated further when Mbemba’s Instagram account was bombarded with racist abuse and Regragui himself received death threats.

This unfortunate turn of events highlighted the darker side of football fandom and the dangers of unsubstantiated accusations.

Regragui’s return is a significant boost for Morocco’s Afcon ambitions.

Unwavering determination

His leadership and tactical expertise will be crucial as they navigate the knock-out stages and potentially go all the way to the trophy.

The South Africa match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fuelled by Regragui’s return and unwavering determination, the Atlas Lions will undoubtedly be eager to prove their mettle and silence any lingering doubts surrounding the suspension controversy.