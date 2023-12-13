More pain for Kenyan football as U15 teams miss CAF Schools Championships

Kenya's Under-15 boys’ and girls’ teams were on Wednesday knocked out of the Cecafa Zonal qualifiers for the CAF Schools Football Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Uganda will represent the region in the boys' and girls' categories in the continental championship set for April.

Fountain Gate, Dodoma from Tanzania and Royal Giant High School from Uganda were the defending champions in the girls' and boy’s categories. They represented the Cecafa region in the African championship in South Africa last year.

Kenya finished second behind Uganda to get the silver medal and fair play award, as Tanzania claimed the bronze.

Goalkeeper Huda Ayikeru and striker Shadia Nabirye were the Golden Glove and top scorer winners.

Lindey Weey Atieno of Kenya was named the Most Valuable Player.

In the boys’ category, Kenya took the fair play award and the bronze medals after settling third behind winners Uganda and silver medallists Tanzania.

Tanzania goalkeeper Abraham Nassor won the Golden Glove as Ugandan striker Simon Wanyama took the Golden Boot.

Ashraf Kyakuwa of Uganda was named the best player of the tournament.

The boys' final match saw Uganda and Tanzania battle to a 1-1 draw in regular time. Uganda emerged champions after a 4-2 win on post-match penalties.

Kyakuwa scored the opening goal for Uganda in the 34th minute through a free kick. Six minutes later, Alvin Hangu equalised from a rebound following a freekick outside the box.

"The game has been good, Uganda have been tough opponents but my boys have really pushed hard till the penalties," Tanzania coach Elieneza Nicholas said.

"The game was a little bit tough because playing a team twice is not easy. We met Tanzania in the preliminary round and now in the final. I prepared my boys for both open play and penalties. We are very happy to win both categories. We are going to prepare for the next stage now," Daniel Abel, Uganda coach, said.

Kenya lost 2-1 to Uganda in the girls final.

Kenya were first to score through Lindey Weey Atieno before Uganda captain Shadia Nabirye found the back of the net twice in the 17th and 21st minutes.

Coach Uganda Moses Nkata revealed the secret behind Uganda’s success.

“In girl's football, Kenya and Tanzania are ahead of us and we tried to emulate them right from the grassroots up to the national level. We have also invested in coaching courses and this helps us in giving the players the best of knowledge as far as football is concerned,” said Nkata.

Kenya coach Jackline Juma said: “The game was fair, we had our chances, we didn't utilise most of them. In football if you don't capitalise on your chances you get punished. Uganda is a good team but I congratulate my girls.”

Boys Results

Kenya 1 Burundi 0

Tanzania 3 Somalia 0