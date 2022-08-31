More Harambee Starlets players land pro deals

Kenyan international midfielder Sylvia Mukangu is set to join FC Wacker Innsbruck in the Australian women's Division One League from Acakoro Academy.

Mukangu will now be the first Kenyan player to feature in the Austrian women's league when the competition starts in September.

Mukangu played for Kenya in Turkey in a match against Northern Ireland where the Harambee Starlets had been invited to a tournament that also featured Chile, Ghana and hosts Turkey.

Starlets finished behind group leaders Chile and Ghana who finished first and second respectively after winning one match in the group stage.

"Acakoro is proud to announce that our player Sylvia Makungu is getting a chance to join Austria's first division team FC Wacker Innsbruck from September," the club said in a statement said.

Acakoro Head of Sports Lukas Mott said: "Sylvia is a talented attacking player who can play as a winger, striker and defensive midfielder. She was one of the youngest players who played for Harambee Starlets at the age of 17. We are sure that she will do well in Austria."

FC Wacker Innsbruck men's team are the 10-time champions of the Austrian men's Bundesliga. The women's team currently plays in the first division - Planet Pure Bundesliga.

"Of course I am happy to have the opportunity to play. I will now play in a professional league in Europe. Every day at Acakoro I worked on my football talent and education. I will be away from home but I will do my best to make the club and the Austrian league happy," said Mukangu.

Acakoro Academy in partnership with an Austrian NGO has been working in the slums of Korogocho, Nairobi since 2011 and has built three schools.

Elsewhere, Harambee Starlets duo of striker Nelly Kache and goalkeeper Carolyne Rufa have joined Serengeti Lite Women Premier League side Fountain Gates Princess and Simba Queens respectively in Tanzania.

Kache joined Fountain Gates Princess from newly promoted Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Moving The Goal Post (MTG) on a two-year deal.

Last season, she emerged as the top scorer in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Division One league. She scored 26 goals in 24 league games.

On the other hand, Rufa has joined Tanzania Giants Simba Queens from Fountain Gates Princess on a two-year deal.

Last season Rufa helped Fountain Gate finish second on 54 points behind Simba Queens who won the title with 63 points.