Moment of truth: Cameroon, Ghana fight for survival

In Doha

Ghana and Cameroon, two of the towering giants of African football, literally face a do-or-die situation Monday in their second group matches, both needing to win today to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stage alive.

Both nations lost their opening matches, Cameroon 1-0 to Switzerland and Ghana 3-2 to Portugal, to place themselves in a precarious position.

Related Belgium slip to shock World Cup defeat by Morocco Football

Cameroon’s indomitable Lions will be the first to take to the field in a Group “G” encounter against Serbia from 1pm at the Al Janoub Stadium before Ghana’s Black Stars tackle South Korea in a Group “H” match at the Education City Stadium.

Since their quarter-final adventure in Italy 1990, Cameroon have failed to get out of the group stages.

In fact, Cameroon have lost each of their last eight World Cup matches and could match Mexico's record nine losses in a row (between 1930-1958), if they fall to the Serbians today.

Lions coach Rigobert Song had earlier said that this was one of the best prepared Lions in recent memory that would do its roaring on the pitch.

The loss to Switzerland has complicated Song’s ambition, and they now face a Serbian said, that lost 2-0 to Brazil, desperate for a win to get their campaign on track.

The Lions were due to hold a press conference later yesterday where the issue of squad selection would most likely feature.

Song gave the captain’s armband and starting position to Bayern Munich’s in-form forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of regular skipper and star of this year’s Afcon Vincent Aboubakar, who plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

Neither found the net that Cameroon will be desperate to do today to revive their flagging hopes.

The two sides have met just once before, in a friendly in Belgrade in June 2010, which Serbia won 4-3.

Ghana’s coach Otto Addo, who was part of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-finals in South Africa 2010, had no doubt what he needed to do against the solid South Koreans

“We have to think about improvement. The most important thing for us is how to get to the next stage. We want to qualify from the group and that is our focus,” he said at the team press conference held at the Main Media Centre located at the impressive Qatar National Convention Centre.

South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento was wary of the West Africans.

“We are aware they have quality players. We need to neutralise those players.”

He most likely had the tricky Qatar-based Andre Ayew who impressed against Portugal, and even scored a goal before he was withdrawn late in the match

Bento added: “Ghana have strength and speed but they have weaknesses and we have prepared to take advantage of their loopholes and try to get goals.