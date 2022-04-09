Mombasa Olympic make light work of Ukunda in Coast Derby

Mombasa Olympic Ladies FC Saturday thrashed Ukunda Starlets 5-0 in a National Division One Women League match at Makande Primary School ground.

Mombasa Olympic were dominant from the onset and carried a 3-0 lead to the break.

Happy Muta and Grace Ekesa scored a brace each while Aginetta Mghana added another to hand Mombasa the bragging rights in the Coast derby.

Despite winning convincingly, Mombasa Olympic coach Joseph Oyoo said he was not happy because his players missed a number of scoring chances.

"We had opportunities to score more goals but we missed them. These goals contribute to goal difference which is very important especially at the end of the league," said Oyoo.

Ukunda Starlets Technical Director Martin Wekesa blamed the loss on fatigue and injuries of first team players especially defenders and strikers.

"Our fixtures are congested in such a way we play a game after only two days of rest and travelling. But we hope to do better in upcoming matches," said Wekesa.

The game started at a cracking pace with Olympic pushing for an early goal. They had to wait until the 14th minute when Muta received a through pass from Joy Cristi to beat Ukunda goalkeeper Ziada Karoyo with a low shot.

The home team pile up the pressure, testing Ziada who made several daring saves to keep Ukunda in the game.

But she was beaten again in the 19th minute when Mghana brilliantly finished off a solo move, rounding the onrushing Ziada to place the ball into an empty net.