Mombasa Olympic, Fortune record slim wins at home

Mombasa Olympic Ladies defeated Mathare United Women FC 2-1 in the National Division One Women League match at Makande Primary School ground in Mombasa on Saturday.

Mombasa Olympic took the lead through former Harambee Starlets striker Sharon Bushenei before Eunice Gathigia levelled for the visitors. Vivian Awuor scored the winner for the hosts towards the end of the match.

Mombasa Olympic coach Christine Nanjala commended her players for displaying good football.

“We could have won by a bigger margin if our strikers were cool upfront,” said the former Kenya national team player.

However, Mathare United Women team coach Paul Muchiri claimed they were robbed of a win or a point due to biased officiating.

“The late penalty awarded to our opponents was biased and a clear indication of the referee’s mission to help the home team,” said Muchiri.

Mombasa Olympic took the lead in the 40th minute when Happy Mutta fed Martha Mejaa who sent a cross that Bushenei headed home.

But the lead did not last long as three minutes later, Mathare equalised when Gathigia's long range effort beat Olympic goalkeeper Jedidah Kamau.

In the 53rd minute, Olympic players complained to the referee that a corner kick taken by Christine Joy went straight into the net but the referee upheld the decision that the ball did not cross the line.

In the 87th minute, Awuor scored the winning goal through a penalty kick awarded after Bushenei was fouled inside the box.

In another match of the same league at Bilima ground, Fortune Ladies capitalised on home team to edge out Makolanders 1-0, Velma Akinyi scoring the lone goal in the 35th minute.