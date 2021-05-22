Mombasa businessman Shahbal rescues stranded Gor Mahia

Congo Boys players train at Serani in Mombasa

Congo Boys players train at Serani Sports ground, Mombasa on May 22, 2021. Congo Boys face Gor Mahia in a rescheduled FKF Betway Cup Round 64 match on Sunday.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Businessman Suleiman Shahbal has bailed “K’Ogalo” out by sponsoring their travel to Mombasa for their rescheduled Betway FKF Cup match against Congo Boys in the coastal city on Sunday
  • Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier Saturday confirmed that Shahbal had indeed paid for the team’s transport, accommodation and catering in Mombasa
  • Congo Boys coaches, Abdulnassir Mohamed and Ali Breik said they will do their best to emerge victorious against Gor Mahia

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal has come to the rescue of record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia FC who were stranded in Taita Taveta County after their victory over Sofapaka.

