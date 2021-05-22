Mombasa businessman Shahbal rescues stranded Gor Mahia

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal has come to the rescue of record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia FC who were stranded in Taita Taveta County after their victory over Sofapaka.

The businessman has bailed out “K’Ogalo” by sponsoring their travel to Mombasa for their rescheduled FKF Betway Cup Round 64 match against Congo Boys in the coastal city on Sunday.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier Saturday confirmed that Shahbal had indeed paid for the team’s transport, accommodation and catering in Mombasa, and had promised further support for the team when he joins them for breakfast Sunday morning at 9am.

"Gor Mahia's management called me seeking help on accommodation, and because I was aware of their match against Congo Boys, which will give our coast boys the much-needed exposure, I thought it was only fair to help Gor Mahia honour this match as one way of supporting sports in this country," Shahbal said.

Shahbal paid for accommodation for the team at the Bridge Hotel in Mombasa as they await their match at Mbaraki Sports Grounds from 1pm.

"Mombasa is blessed with talent and such an opportunity gives our youth a chance to prosper by even getting to play to Gor Mahia and other Premier League teams," Shahbal said, assuring that he is committed to supporting sports in Mombasa and will ensure teams from the county that play in the regional leagues are equipped and get relevant support.

The businessman added that a plan is on the pipeline to form a county team which will ensure it picks players from across the six sub-counties.

Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo thanked Shahbal for the support and said Gor Mahia will do everything possible to win the Cup and dedicate the trophy to him.

Meanwhile, Gor coach Manuel Vaz Pinto says they won't underestimate the National Division One side as they target a place in the next phase.

"We want to qualify for the quarters, semis and the final since we intend to win the title," said Pinto. "We can't take the match against Congo Boys lightly, we consider it to be an important game just like when we play Premier League teams."

Congo Boys coaches Abdulnassir Mohamed and Ali Breik said they will do their best to emerge victorious against Gor Mahia. Despite training for a few days since most of their players were observing Ramadan, they will fight it out to to win against Gor.

"No team goes to play to lose. We are going to play Gor to win,” said Nassir.

Former Bandari player Breik, who is the son of Harambee Stars legend Ahmed Breik, said their players will take to the pitch determined to win.

"We want to qualify for the next round, so our players know their job is beating Gor,” he said.

Earlier, Congo Boys had written to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) requesting the match to be held at Serani Sports ground but the federation refused citing security reasons.