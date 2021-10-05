In-form Salah shifts focus to World Cup qualifiers

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The record seven-time African champions face surprise Group F leaders Libya at home and away and need at least four points to take over first place ahead of the final two rounds during November
  • A Malian squad including Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo are handicapped by having to play home matches in Morocco due to the poor state of their stadiums, but they are favoured to beat Kenya
  • After a routine home win over Liberia last month, a severely weakened Super Eagles side triumphed away to Cape Verde and they will be back to near full strength for the visit of the Wild Beasts

Johannesburg

