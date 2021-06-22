Modric leads Croatia into Euro 2020 last 16 at Scotland's expense

Croatia's forward Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during their UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 22, 2021.
 


 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Croatia calmly worked the opening at the edge of the box before the Real Madrid midfielder caressed the ball into the top corner with the outside of his right foot.
  • Along with Modric, Perisic has consistently been one of his country's key performers at major tournaments for nearly a decade.
  • The Inter Milan winger's flicked header from a Modric corner dropped in off the inside of the post for his ninth goal at a World Cup or European Championship to end any hope of a Scottish revival.

Glasgow

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Safari Rally a dream come true for Kenya's Andrew Wanyoike

  2. Tokyo 2020 chief: Pandemic Games will show 'true Olympic values'

  3. Spain and Portugal risk early exits at Euro 2020

  4. ‘Shakedown’ launches WRC Safari Rally action

  5. Fans free to follow Safari, but with strict conditions...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.