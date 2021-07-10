Modern COast coach happy with big win over Silibwet

Modern Coast Rangers FC coach Mohamed Ahmed believes they have turned a new page after a 4-0 win over Silibwet FC from Bomet on Friday.

Ahmed said his players displayed high quality football to get the big win which he believes will give them the motivation to play better in their next matches.

"Of course we are in a bad position in this league but my players played like soldiers going for war. I’m so happy and now I’m confident we’ll be able to avoid the big drop," said Ahmed.

He said from the first whistle to the end, his players were hungry and thirsty for goals. “We deserved to win by a bigger margin but I’m satisfied with the victory. The three points will help us.”

Silibwet FC coach Patrick Amuoka blamed the loss on fatigue.

"My players were tired after a long journey to Mombasa without rest. They didn’t play their usual game," he said.