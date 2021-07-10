Modern COast coach happy with big win over Silibwet

Modern Coast Rangers

Rashid Nzao Chicha (right) of Modern Coast Rangers FC vies for the ball with Seif Issa Puzzo during their National Super League (NSL) match at Serani Sports in Mombasa on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

Modern Coast Rangers FC coach Mohamed Ahmed believes they have turned a new page after a 4-0 win over Silibwet FC from Bomet on Friday.

