Mixed results for African teams at Fifa Club World Cup

In Fez, Morocco

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koeller says Wednesday's date with European Champions Real Madrid will mark a memorable moment for African football, and promised fans who turn up to watch this contest at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to expect a 'spectacle'.

The Swiss manager spoke to journalists after masterminding his team's solitary goal win over Seattle Sounders in a second-round clash of the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Related Al Hilal storm Fifa Club World Cup semis Football

But as Koeller celebrated with a poetic victory speech post-match, Wydad Casablanca trainer Mehdi Nafti singled out poor decisions by his players for the dramatic loss to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Rabat.

The Asian champions overcame a hostile environment to triumph 5-3 on post-match penalties in the other round two clash.

The victory sets up a salivating contest pitting the Asian champions versus Flamengo from Brazil in Tangier on Tuesday night.

"I expected a better performance and result. My boys managed to control everything until the final minutes when we are supposed to have high concentration. Instead, we make mistakes at the centre and become emotional. From there it is hard to recover when you are playing ten against eleven with the Asian champion," moaned Nafti.

Wydad, the African champions, dominated for long spells in freezing conditions, and led 1-0 after 55 minutes. The match then turned on its head on the stroke of full-time when midfielder Jolal Doaudi handled in his own box while under zero pressure.

Yahya Jabrane was then sent-off for saying something the match referee did not like, before Mohammed Kano slotted home from the penalty spot to level matters.

The contest proceeded to extra-time from where the Asian champions, backed by the likes of Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo, formerly at Manchester United, and Malian Moussa Marega, triumphed 5-3 on post-match penalties.

The result left thousands of Moroccan fans in attendance, most of whom were expecting a repeat of their national team’s heroics at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, disappointed.

In Tangier, Ahly warmed up for the visit of Real Madrid, who were expected in Morocco on Monday morning, by edging the stubborn Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

The Africans dominated but had failed to score until with two minutes left on the clock when Mohamed Afsha’s shot took a wicked deflection and ended in the inside of the right hand post.

“This result shows we worked hard. And we have much more to do against the European champions where we will try to provide a spectacle and play our very best football,” warned Koeller.