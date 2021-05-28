Mixed fortunes for Coast teams in NSL

Gusii players celebrate after scoring against Coast Stima

Gusii players celebrate after scoring against Coast Stima during their National Super League (NSL) match at KPA Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa on May 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rangers put up a decent performance to edge Police 2-1 in a thrilling match that the home team could have won by a bigger margin had their strikers utilised the chances that came their way
  • Rangers coach Mustafa Mohamed said the game was thrilling and praised his players for following his instructions
  • Gusii improved their position in the NSL standing from 18th to 15th position after beating Coast Stima 2-1 in an evenly contested match

Modern Coast Rangers and Coast Stima registered mixed results during their National Super League (NSL) matches played in Mombasa on Friday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.