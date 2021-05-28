Mixed fortunes for Coast teams in NSL

Modern Coast Rangers and Coast Stima registered mixed results during their National Super League (NSL) matches played in Mombasa on Friday.

At Serani Sports ground, Rangers put up a decent performance to edge Police 2-1 in a thrilling match that the home team could have won by a bigger margin had their strikers utilised the chances that came their way.

Striker Ibrahim Athman gave Rangers a 1-0 first half lead before Police equalised at the hour mark through Eliakim Nyanga. Eric Kipkirui scored in stoppage time to give Rangers three points.

Rangers coach Mustafa Mohamed said the game was thrilling and praised his players for following his instructions.

"I'm sure we'll prove our position in the league table," said Mohamed.

Kenya Police forward Samuel Ndung'u (left) vies with Modern Coast Rangers defender Denis Kawanga during their National Super League Match at Serani Grounds in Mombasa on May 28, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Rangers have risen to 14th place with 22 points while Police are second with 35 points.

At Mbaraki, Gusii improved their position in the NSL standing after beating Coast Stima 2-1 in an evenly contested match.

Gusii started well taking the lead through Peter Ongechi before Jacob Mchiri levelled for Stima just before half time.

Wycliffe Abuga scored in the second half to secure maximum points for the visitors.

Following the win, Gusii are now ranked 11th with 24 points from 19 matches while Coast Stima are in ninth place with 25 points.

Coast Stima coach Hussein Madaga urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to weed out biased referees from the league during the second leg.

On their next fixtures, Madaga said they are not sure about honouring upcountry matches due to lack of funds. “We’re having an away match next Wednesday but unless we get funds, we’ll not be able to travel,” said Madaga.

Gusii coach Kassim Junior said he was happy with the result having prepared for a tough match.