Miranchuk goal edges Russia past Finland at Euro 2020

Russia's forward Aleksey Miranchuk celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 16, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Atalanta midfielder curled in the only goal just before the break in Saint Petersburg as Russia bounced back from losing their opening game 3-0 to Belgium.
  • Finland stay on three points having defeated Denmark 1-0 on Saturday.

Saint Petersburg, Russia 

