Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Afcon

Andre Ayew

Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (;eft) reacts during their Group C 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN)  match against Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Black Stars had captain Andre Ayew sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, lost when Comoros' Ahmed Mogni scored his second goal five minutes from time.

Garoua, Cameroon

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.