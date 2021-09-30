Millenium FC face Cherang'any Combined in Shollei Cup

Millenium FC

Millenium FC will on September 30, 2021 play host to Cherang'any Combined in the final of the Peter Shollei memorial Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The losers will walk home with Sh20,000.

Millenium FC will on Saturday play host to Cherang'any Combined in the final of the Peter Shollei Memorial Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.