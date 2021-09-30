Millenium FC face Cherang'any Combined in Shollei Cup

Millenium FC will on Saturday play host to Cherang'any Combined in the final of the Peter Shollei Memorial Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

The winning team in this competition, which is organised by former Harambee Stars midfielder Sammy Shollei in partnership with Mozzartbet, will pocket Sh30,000 in prize money alongside a trophy and medals.

The losers will walk home with Sh20,000.

"Our region is not represented by any team in the men's and women's top-flight leagues so this is the best opportunity to try and make our talented boys active even as we remember my late father," explained Shollei, also a former Football Kenya Federation vice-president.

Mozzartbet marketing manager Frank Ochieng told Nation Sport the Memorial Cup was the latest project by the betting firm to support the development of sports in the country.

"We recently also organised the Dennis Oliech tournament and have been kitting teams at the grassroots, including some that are competing in the FKF league. We also boast a very successful partnership with Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz," explained Ochieng.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event where the gaming firm has launched a promotion that will enable one punter walk away with a brand new Toyota Urban Crusier.