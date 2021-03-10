Milan, like Man United, aiming to restore former European glories

AC Milan's Italian coach Stefano Pioli gestures during their Italian Serie A match against Hellas Verona at the “Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium” in Verona on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The clubs, with a combined 10 European Cups between them, are well set for a return to the Champions League next season, with both second in their domestic leagues.
  • Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is back in England after an impressive start to his loan spell from Chelsea.
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be making a return to Old Trafford as the veteran Swedish striker is one of a number of key injury absentees for both sides.

Manchester, United Kingdom

