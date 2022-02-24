Mike Okoth leads ex-Stars players to Mombasa

Former Kenyan international Mike Okoth Origi in Nairobi om March 30, 2016. The Belgium-based retired international will be the celebrity guest at the Soya gala.

  • The clash pitting Legends FC - Okoth's side - against Madiginho FC is primed for the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday from 1pm, and will curtain raise the potentially thrilling league clash between hosts Bandari FC and Gor Mahia at the same venue.

Former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth is this weekend expected to roll back the years and play in an exhibition match involving retired footballers at the Coast.

