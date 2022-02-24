Mike Okoth leads ex-Stars players to Mombasa

Former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth is this weekend expected to roll back the years and play in an exhibition match involving retired footballers at the Coast.

The clash pitting Legends FC - Okoth's side - against Madiginho FC is primed for the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday from 1pm, and will curtain raise the potentially thrilling league clash between hosts Bandari FC and Gor Mahia at the same venue.

Besides Okoth, who is based in Belgium and is the father of Liverpool forward Divock Origi, the legends team will parade former Harambee Stars captains Dennis Oliech and Musa Otieno versus their hosts.

These three players were part of the Kenya squad that took part in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Other Legend FC players are Sammy Omollo, Julius Owino, Edward Karanja, Nicholas Muyoti and Harold Ndege.

"We're working with former footballers because they've experienced firsthand the challenges facing Kenyan football and can help us come up with permanent solutions," explained Mombasa businessman Twaha Mbarak, who is organising this match.

Mbarak has expressed interest in contesting for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency even though the date of polls has not been announced.

His interest in managing the game comes amid a stalemate on the local scene brought by the decision from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to disband FKF and appoint a caretaker committee to run football affairs in the interim.

Football's world governing body Fifa has outlawed the decision.

Okoth, 54, is considered one of Kenya's most talented strikers of all time.

His checkered career includes stints at Shabana FC and Kenya Breweries (now Tusker FC), before he relocated to Belgium and turned out for FC Oostende, FC Harelbeke and Racing Genk, among other teams.

A towering figure, Okoth scored 17 times for 41 international games before hanging his boots and passing over the baton to his English Premier League-based son, who snubbed Kenya for Belgium to play at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Legends squad

Omari Shabani, Julius Awilo, Jeff Oyande, Sammy Omollo, Zadok Shabani, Vincent Otieno, Dennis Oliech, George Odhiambo, Mike Okoth Origi, Karanja Eduard, William Oloo, Musa Otieno, Muyoti Nicholas, Fred Arocho, Peter Gor, Mike Otieno, Francis Xavier, Abich Noah, Hassan Madevu, Harold Ndege

Coaches: