Miheso returns to haunt Gor as Police hold K'Ogalo

Kenya Police striker John Mark Makwatta shoots the ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 6, 2021.

  1. Miheso's equaliser on 62 minutes cancelled out Boniface Omondi's opener in the 53rd minute of the game.

Clifton Miheso returned to haunt his former employers as 10-man Kenya Police came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Gor Mahia in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at MISC Kasarani on Saturday.
