Miheso returns to haunt Gor as Police hold K'Ogalo

Clifton Miheso returned to haunt his former employers as 10-man Kenya Police came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Gor Mahia in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at MISC Kasarani on Saturday.

Miheso's equaliser on 62 minutes cancelled out Boniface Omondi's opener in the 53rd minute of the game.

This was the second goal for Miheso since crossing over from K'Ogalo in the just concluded transfer window after also scoring in their 3-1 win over Nzoia Sugar two weeks ago.

On the other hand, Omondi also had his second goal since his return to Gor after parting ways with Wazito. The 24-year-old forward also scored in their 1-0 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards last month.

The draw saw K'Ogalo's maintain their place at the top of the league after amassing 14 points, but could drop to second if Ulinzi Stars beat Talanta in Nakuru on Sunday.

The law enforcers on the other hand are on four points with just one win out of the six matches played so far.

Gor will have to thank their Malian goalkeeper Adam Keita for keeping them in the game with two brilliant saves towards the end of the first half.

Before that, Peter Lwasa failed to beat Police keeper Bonphas Munyasa from close range after being set up by Jules Ulimwengu on 37 minutes.

Two minutes later, Traore saved a powerful shot from Duke Abuya but the rebound fell to Johnmark Makwatta who found Clifton Miheso. The former K'Ogalo winger failed to find the back of the net as Traore punched the ball back into the field of play before Dennis Ng'ang'a cleared it.

K'Ogalo again narrowly escaped at the stroke of half time as Traore saved Makwatta's shot to deny Kenya Police the lead.

British tactician Mark Harrison then introduced Austin Odhiambo for Alpha Onyango after the restart. The decision almost paid off as the former AFC Leopards man collected a loose ball in midfield and found Boniface Omondi, who shot wide.

George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo then sent in a cross which Boniface Omondi headed home.

Kenya Police coach John Ogolla also made a double change, with Alvin Magheni and Duke Abuya making way for Erick Kipkirui and Kelvin Omondi on 57 minutes.

Miheso restored parity for the law enforcers in the 62nd minute from close range.

Austin Odhiambo squandered an open chance inside the box.

Harrison introduced Benson Omalla late in the second half and the striker's first attempt was a long range shot which didn't trouble Munyasa.