Migori Youth, Wazito battle for their lives in Muhoroni

Wazito and Migori Youth are 90 minutes away from confirming their status in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League or the second tier.

With the tie evenly poised following their 0-0 draw in the first leg last weekend in Migori, both coaches will be gunning to ensure their side grabs the remaining slot in the 2023/24 top flight league.

The permutations are simple.

Migori Youth, who finished third in the just concluded National Super League season to miss out on the two automatic promotion slots, need an outright win or a scoring draw to advance on away goals rule. Champions Shabana and second-placed Murang'a Seal earned the two automatic slots to the premiership.

Wazito, who are hosting the second leg on Saturday at Muhoroni Stadium, need an outright win to remain in the FKF-PL.

A goalless after 90 minutes will mean the match will be decided on post-match penalties after the final whistle. No extra time is needed according to FKF's rules governing the fixture.

Migori Youth coach Kevin Oluoch is aware of the uphill task ahead.

“We failed to take advantage of playing at home first, missing several chances in front of goal, but we have rectified the mistakes we made and are prepared well for the return leg,” Oluoch said.

Wazito coach Charles Odera has appealed to their 12th man to turn up in large numbers to cheer his charges as they fight to retain their status in the top league.

"Our aim is to take full advantage of the home support. The fans have been with us throughout the season and we need them to double their support on Saturday,” added Odera.

Migori Youth are looking for a chance to feature in the Premier League for the first time since the club was formed in 2002, while Wazito who finished 16th, hope to weather the storm and remain in the top tier next season.

Migori Youth traveled early in the week to pitch camp in Katito market, Kisumu County hoping to get a feel of the area ahead of the big day.

Wazito made their debut in the top tier in 2018, with their best league finish coming in the 2020/2021 season when they finished ninth.

They were relegated to the NSL on their maiden season after finishing 17th out of 18 teams but made a quick comeback.

Oluoch is expected to start with Victor Kamungo between the posts, while Lucky Musyoki and Kevin Haggai will lead the forward after recovering from knocks they sustained in the first leg.