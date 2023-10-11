Migori Youth, Muhoroni to pay dearly for crowd trouble in matches

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee has penalised Muhoroni Youth and Migori Youth for crowd trouble in last weekend’s matches involving the two teams.

On Monday, the FKF-Premier League match between hosts Muhoroni and KCB at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu was interrupted in the 90th minute after a section of fans invaded the pitch.

KCB were leading 1-0 courtesy of Haniff Wesonga’s 33rd minute header.

On Wednesday, FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee awarded KCB the match with a scoreline of 2-0 and suspended Muhoroni Stadium from hosting Muhoroni Youth’s next five home matches. The five home matches will also be played behind closed doors.

The Kisumu-based side was also fined Sh300,000 and its chairman Moses Adagala banned from attending the team’s next three home matches.

After playing six matches in the 2023/24 FKF-PL, Muhoroni are 13th with six points, 10 behind leaders Posta Rangers.

For Migori Youth, crowd trouble was reported in their National Super League home match against Darajani Gogo last Sunday.

Migori won 1-0. The Leagues and Competitions Committee said that the match result will remain the same but fined Migori Sh200,000 and banned the stadium from hosting the team’s next five home matches. The five home matches will be played behind closed doors.