Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

FA cup

Middlesbrough's team players celebrate after winning at the end of their English FA cup fifth round match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on March 1, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Boro knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round and the Championship side were worthy winners to condemn Spurs to another trophyless season.
  • Not since a League Cup win in 2008 have Tottenham lifted a trophy and another hugely disappointing defeat poses further questions over the future of manager Antonio Conte.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.