Middlesbrough send Man Utd out of FA Cup

Manchester United out of FA Cup

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (centre) and Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick (right) console striker Anthony Elanga (left) after his penalty miss gave victory to Middlesbrough in the English FA Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on February 4, 2022. Middlesbrough won the tie 8-7 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 at full and extra time.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rangnick's team crashed out in the fourth round after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shoot-out at Old Trafford
  • Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks grabbed a controversial equaliser after the interval to set the stage for Middlesbrough's memorable upset
  • Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a first half spot-kick for United, who have now lost seven of their last eight penalty shoot-outs, including last season's Europa League final against Villarreal

Manchester, United Kingdom 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.